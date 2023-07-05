IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

