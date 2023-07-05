IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.39

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.39 and traded as high as C$40.72. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$40.66, with a volume of 93,280 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

IGM Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.39.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.03. IGM Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of C$934.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.00 million. Equities analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.6563917 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Featured Articles

