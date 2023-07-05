Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

TSE:IMO opened at C$68.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.94. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.67 and a 12 month high of C$79.83. The firm has a market cap of C$39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.21. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.2651622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

