InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.63. InfuSystem shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 23,825 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 1.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 44.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 18.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 49,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

