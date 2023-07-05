Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,766.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 164,595 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 76,889 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000.

NYSEARCA IOCT opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $26.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

