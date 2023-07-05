Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Acquires 36 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Free Report) insider Dan Nicholson bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of £152.28 ($193.27).

Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Nicholson purchased 6,376 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 468 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £29,839.68 ($37,872.42).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Dan Nicholson acquired 31 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £152.21 ($193.18).

On Friday, April 28th, Dan Nicholson bought 28 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 527 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($187.28).

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 1.2 %

GPE stock opened at GBX 426.60 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 482.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 516.57. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. Great Portland Estates Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.18 ($4.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 626.50 ($7.95).

Great Portland Estates Increases Dividend

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,031.25%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

