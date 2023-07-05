Insider Selling: Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Free Report) insider David Brind sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £1,620,000 ($2,056,098.49).

Kitwave Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KITW opened at GBX 314 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 282.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 247.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,570.00 and a beta of 0.74. Kitwave Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 136.88 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 337 ($4.28).

Kitwave Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Kitwave Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,500.00%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.95) price target on shares of Kitwave Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

