Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.53.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NTLA stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.