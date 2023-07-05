Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

IBKR opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.61. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

