Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Sells £35,313.56 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Free Report) insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,373 ($17.43), for a total value of £35,313.56 ($44,819.85).

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

ICP stock opened at GBX 1,371.50 ($17.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,781.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,347.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,309.79. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 937 ($11.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,569.50 ($19.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Intermediate Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.20 ($0.66) per share. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $25.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.94%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,129.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

