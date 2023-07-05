Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $679,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,286,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

