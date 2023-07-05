Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Up 44.9% in June

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 61,455 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE VCV opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $10.95.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

