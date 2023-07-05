Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

