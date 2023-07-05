Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 45.5% in June

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $72.41 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $284.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.3293 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

