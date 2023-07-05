Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Stake Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after buying an additional 216,875 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

SPHB stock opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $693.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

