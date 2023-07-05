Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15. 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $201.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,595,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 98.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $191,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

