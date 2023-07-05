Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $556,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $147.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

