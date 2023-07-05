Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $4.39 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.8% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 152.4% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 35,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 63.5% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 54,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

