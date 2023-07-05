Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

