iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.80. Approximately 222 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $159 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,592,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the quarter. iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $138,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (ISVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap value companies selected by a combination of technical and fundamental factors and also weighted by market-cap. ISVL was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

