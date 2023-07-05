iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,580,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $96.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $96.81.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
