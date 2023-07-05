iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,580,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $96.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $96.81.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.