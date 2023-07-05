iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,823 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

