iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,542,000 after purchasing an additional 647,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 460,113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.39.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

