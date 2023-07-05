iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Position Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $201.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $210.10.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.