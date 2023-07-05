iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,124 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,376,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,343,000 after purchasing an additional 121,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after purchasing an additional 106,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

