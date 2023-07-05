Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.29

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.29 and traded as high as $23.67. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 14,533 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 26.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

