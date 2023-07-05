J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $262.99

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.99 ($3.34) and traded as high as GBX 273.43 ($3.47). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 269.60 ($3.42), with a volume of 6,672,511 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRY. Citigroup downgraded J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.06) to GBX 295 ($3.74) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 219 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.65) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 267.25 ($3.39).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 262.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,995.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 14,444.44%.

(Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.