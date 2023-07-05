Jacobs & Co. CA Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,345 shares of company stock worth $7,948,280. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

