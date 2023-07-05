James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

JRVR opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.37.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

