Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on JHG. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

NYSE JHG opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

