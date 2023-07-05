JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Free Report) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 155,631 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 41,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

JATT Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JATT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JATT Acquisition by 55.6% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

JATT Acquisition Company Profile

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

