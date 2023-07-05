JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,270 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,461 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $337.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

