Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 4,279,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,054,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $29,574.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,148,932 shares of company stock valued at $26,988,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 281.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 368.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

