Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Cut by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.73.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
