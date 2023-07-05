Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.3 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
