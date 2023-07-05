Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 58,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.35 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $424.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average of $162.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

