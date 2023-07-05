JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Cut by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $163,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 89,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 525,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

JPM stock opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $147.48. The company has a market capitalization of $428.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.