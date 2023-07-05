JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.