K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.60

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.60 and traded as high as C$31.26. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$31.25, with a volume of 3,700 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KBL shares. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.60. The company has a market cap of C$336.56 million, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of C$70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.2498005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 203.39%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading

