Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.04

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.04 and traded as high as $24.61. Kaman shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 40,115 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $689.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.85 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kaman’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after buying an additional 32,517 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,158,000 after buying an additional 60,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

