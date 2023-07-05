Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kennametal by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Kennametal stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Kennametal

(Free Report

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.