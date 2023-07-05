Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.78. 97,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,984,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Kidpik from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Kidpik Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

Institutional Trading of Kidpik

Kidpik ( NASDAQ:PIK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 80.68% and a negative net margin of 47.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kidpik stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Kidpik at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

