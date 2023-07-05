Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

