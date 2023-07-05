Kirsten English Purchases 328,466 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Free Report) insider Kirsten English bought 328,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,284.66 ($4,168.88).

Shares of LON ACT opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. Actual Experience plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.70 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of £1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

