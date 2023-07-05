Kirsten English Purchases 328,466 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Free Report) insider Kirsten English bought 328,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,284.66 ($4,168.88).
Shares of LON ACT opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. Actual Experience plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.70 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of £1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.82.
