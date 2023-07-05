Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -0.64. Koss has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.09% and a return on equity of 30.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Koss by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Koss by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

