Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Shares of KOSS stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -0.64. Koss has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.09% and a return on equity of 30.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
