KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Stock Price Up 1.2%

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 1,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.55% of KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF Company Profile

The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.

