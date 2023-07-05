Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

LH stock opened at $208.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

