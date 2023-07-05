Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Labrador Gold Corp. (OTC:NKOSF – Free Report) were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 25,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 107,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Labrador Gold Trading Down 5.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Americas. The company owns a 100% interest in the Borden Lake property located in Chapleau, Ontario. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Kingsway property consisting of 264 claims in 3 licenses covering approximately 77 square kilometers located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Hopedale property that comprises 998 claims in 5 licenses covering 249 square kilometers.

