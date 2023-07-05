Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $194.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.43.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,273,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

