Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Shares Down 2.4%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51. 25,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 43,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Several research firms have commented on LTRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a market cap of $59.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lantern Pharma by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lantern Pharma by 81.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in Lantern Pharma by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

